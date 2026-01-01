Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Drunken Driving Over New Year's Eve

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 868 fines for drunken driving on New Year's Eve. Special teams, checkpoints, and 20,000 police officers were deployed citywide to enforce traffic rules and maintain order during celebrations.

On New Year's Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police took an assertive stand against drunken driving, issuing 868 challans as part of their holiday safety initiative, an officer reported Thursday.

Special enforcement units roved city streets, utilizing breathalyser tests at rotating checkpoints to catch intoxicated drivers, while efforts extended to control speeding and dangerous driving behaviors.

To bolster public safety, a contingent of 20,000 police was mobilised, ensuring law and order during celebrations via CCTV surveillance and real-time district coordination, particularly targeting high-crowd areas like Connaught Place and Aerocity.

