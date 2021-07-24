Left Menu

Olympics-Fencing-Hungarian Szilagyi wins gold in men's sabre individual

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday, becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Luigi Samele of Italy took silver and Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea claimed bronze.

