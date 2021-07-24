Left Menu

Car runs over labourers on roadside, 6 injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:02 IST
Car runs over labourers on roadside, 6 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Six labourers were injured after getting hit by a speeding car here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in north Delhi’s Narela area and the injured were identified as Narender (43), Sharad (40), Sanjay (35), Sunil (30), Nand Lal (32) and Sukhdin (21).

By the time police reached the area, all the injured persons had been shifted to MV Hospital and a Baleno car was found at the spot, they said, adding its driver had fled, leaving his phone behind.

According to preliminary inquiry, the car coming from Narela, was going towards Bawana.

It apparently lost balance and ran over labourers sitting at the roadside, a senior police officer said.

Medico-legal cases of the victims were collected and a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, the officer said.

The owner of the car was identified as Amit, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, police said, adding the vehicle was being driven by one Dharmender.

Efforts were on to nab him and further detail in the case is awaited, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021