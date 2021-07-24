Left Menu

BSF-Pak Rangers hold first Sector Commander meeting after ceasefire agreement by DGMO

After the declaration of a ceasefire agreement by Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), the first Sector Commander level meeting took place on Saturday on International Border (IB) in Suchetagarh area between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers.

ANI | Kapurthala (Punjab) | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:30 IST
BSF-Pak Rangers hold first Sector Commander meeting after ceasefire agreement by DGMO
BSF-Pak Rangers hold first Sector Commander meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the declaration of a ceasefire agreement by Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), the first Sector Commander level meeting took place on Saturday on International Border (IB) in Suchetagarh area between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers. According to a press release, various issues with the main emphasis on Pakistan drone activities and terrorist activities by the neighbouring country from across the border were discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the digging tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management were also discussed in the meeting. A very strong protest was lodged by the BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operations matters. The meeting was held in a cordial, positive, and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at IB.

The meeting was held on requests of Pakistan Rangers, BSF DIG (Jammu) S.P.S Sandhu said. The BSF delegation was led by DIG Surjit Singh and the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

"It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces, after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs," Sandhu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021