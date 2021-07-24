Left Menu

India delivers medical supplies to Indonesia

India on Saturday delivered 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection, officials said. The supplies were transported to the Indonesian capital Jakarta by an Indian Navy ship.According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last few weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:13 IST
India delivers medical supplies to Indonesia
  • Country:
  • India

India on Saturday delivered 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia to help the country fight rising cases of coronavirus infection, officials said. The supplies were transported to the Indonesian capital Jakarta by an Indian Navy ship.

According to reports, Indonesia has been reeling under increasing cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in the last few weeks. ''The ship has brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of liquid oxygen and 300 concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic,'' the Navy said.

''INS Airavat is a landing ship tank (large) type of ship with a primary role to carry out amphibious operations and is capable of carrying multiple tanks, amphibious vehicles and other military cargo,'' it said in a statement. It said the ship is also deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and has been a part of various relief efforts across the Indian Ocean region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021