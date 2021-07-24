Odisha: Farmer killed in lightning strike

A 60-year-old farmer died in Odisha's Kendrapara district after being struck by lightning, police said.

Biswanath Pradhan, a resident of Dandisahi village in the Pattamundai police station area, was in the field when the incident happened, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.

