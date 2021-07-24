Odisha: Farmer killed in lightning strike
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old farmer died in Odisha's Kendrapara district after being struck by lightning, police said.
Biswanath Pradhan, a resident of Dandisahi village in the Pattamundai police station area, was in the field when the incident happened, they said.
Advertisement
A case of unnatural death was registered and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kendrapara district
- Dandisahi village
- Odisha
Advertisement