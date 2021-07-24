Case of 38 Lankans' detention for illegal stay handed over to NIA

The case relating to the detention of 38 Sri Lankan nationals last month for staying illegally in the country has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior police officer said on Saturday.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated this on the sidelines of a function here.

As many as 38 Sri Lankan nationals were detained under Mangaluru south police station limits for their illegal stay in the country on June 11.

They had entered Tamil Nadu illegally from Sri Lanka, reached Mangaluru in May and had stayed at two lodges and two houses, claiming to be daily wage and coolie workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

They had left Sri Lanka on March 17 by paying Rs six lakh to Rs 10 lakh in Sri Lankan Rupees to an agent in the country, who had promised them jobs in Canada.

A case was later filed under relevant IPC sections for human trafficking, cheating, under Passport Act 1967, Foreigners Act 1945 and Foreigners Order 1948.

Shashi Kumar told reporters that the case has been handed over to the NIA as per the orders of the Union Home ministry.

Police have formed a team to assist a DSP-rank NIA officer, and as per the order, local police will help provide all logistics and other support needed for the probe.

The file has already been handed over to the officer of the NIA, the commissioner said.

