Nagpur gangs clash over gambling money; 1 dead, 1 injured

A 24-year-old man was killed and one person left critically injured in a clash between two rival gangs allegedly over financial transactions associated with a gambling den, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

An argument over the gambling den dealings in Kaushalya Nagar here snowballed into a fight between the two groups, in which Swayam Nagarale was killed and another person, identified as Shivam Gurudev, had to be put on ventilator support, an official said.

''Main accused Nishant Ghoreshwar and his associates, including Gurudev, stabbed Nagarale to death near the latter's home on Friday night. Later Nagarale's friends managed to trace Gurudev and smashed his head with a stone, leaving him severely injured,'' the official said.

Ghoreshwar and two of his associates surrendered while three people who took part in the assault on Nagarale are on the run.

A team from Ajni police station has been deployed in the area to ensure the clash between the two groups does not descend further into reprisal attacks, a senior official said.

