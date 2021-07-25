Left Menu

Bengal youth shoots mother dead over minor issue

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 09:34 IST
A 20-year-old man has shot his 38-year-old mother dead during a heated argument over a minor issue in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandanpur village in Nakashipara police station area on Friday night, an officer said.

As per eyewitnesses' account, the accused, identified as Rahul Mondal, had brought a relative's baby to the house and wanted to keep the infant for the night but an elderly relative asked him to return the baby, he said.

This led to a heated argument between the elderly person and the accused, and Mondal drew a gun to kill him. When his mother Purnima Devi prevented him from doing so, he fired a bullet at her stomach and fled the spot, the officer said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, he said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

