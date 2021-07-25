Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
An encounter broke between security forces and Naxals in the jungles of Minpa and Paddiguda in Sukma district on Sunday.
ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-07-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke between security forces and Naxals in the jungles of Minpa and Paddiguda in Sukma district on Sunday. "Encounter has started at Minpa and Paddiguda in Sukma district," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.
Further details are awaited. Earlier this week, a constable of Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) was killed and one injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals which took place in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dalai Lama wants to meet PM Modi soon, says President of Tibetan govt-in-exile
Talks possible if China allows Dalai Lama to visit Tibet, says president of Tibetan govt-in-exile
Xi Jinping makes rare visit to Tibetan town bordering Arunachal Pradesh
Tibetan exiled leader accuses China of destroying Tibet's identity, calls it 'cultural genocide'
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes maiden visit to Tibetan town bordering Arunachal Pradesh