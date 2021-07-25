Tokyo daily Covid-19 cases total 1,763 on Sunday
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1,763 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital.
Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government
- Olympic Games
- Japanese
Advertisement