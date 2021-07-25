Left Menu

Social media posts advocating ISIS ideology: NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:45 IST
Social media posts advocating ISIS ideology: NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in four districts of Tamil Nadu in a case related to Facebook posts by an extremist advocating the ideology of the Islamic State terror group and fundamentalist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, an official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out in Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli districts at the residences of arrested accused Abdullah and his associates, the official of the NIA said.

In April, a complaint was received at Theppakulam police station that Abdullah had posted incendiary messages on Facebook, instigating people on religious grounds to wage war against India and establish Khilafat, thus threatening the unity, security and sovereignty of India, the official said.

The extremist advocated the ideology of the ISIS terror group and Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

An FIR was lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police in Madurai and the case was later taken over by the NIA.

During searches, 22 digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021