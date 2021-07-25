Left Menu

Olympics-Fencing-US fencer Lee Kiefer wins gold in women's foil individual

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:37 IST
Olympics-Fencing-US fencer Lee Kiefer wins gold in women's foil individual
Lee Kiefer of the United States won gold in the individual women's foil fencing competition on Sunday.

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Larisa Korobeynikova also of the ROC claimed bronze.

