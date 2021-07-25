Olympics-Fencing-US fencer Lee Kiefer wins gold in women's foil individual
Lee Kiefer of the United States won gold in the individual women's foil fencing competition on Sunday.
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and Larisa Korobeynikova also of the ROC claimed bronze.
