Indian Navy chief attends Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Sunday attended the Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade in St Petersburg, an official statement said.

Moreover, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tabar was part of the column of ships during the parade that were reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it mentioned.

Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma also attended the parade on Sunday.

''The 325th Anniversary of the Russian Navy. Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff and Ambassador, Indian Embassy in Russia, at the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg,'' the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

''Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar is part of the mobile column being reviewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin,'' it added. Tabar arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday on a five-day goodwill visit, which also includes bilateral professional interactions with the Russian Navy.

