Indian Navy chief attends Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade

Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff and Ambassador, Indian Embassy in Russia, at the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg, the Indian Navy said on Twitter.Indian Navys stealth frigate INS Tabar is part of the mobile column being reviewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Sunday attended the Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade in St Petersburg, an official statement said.

Moreover, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tabar was part of the column of ships during the parade that were reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it mentioned.

Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma also attended the parade on Sunday.

''The 325th Anniversary of the Russian Navy. Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff and Ambassador, Indian Embassy in Russia, at the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg,'' the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

''Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar is part of the mobile column being reviewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin,'' it added. Tabar arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday on a five-day goodwill visit, which also includes bilateral professional interactions with the Russian Navy.

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

 Global
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

 Global

