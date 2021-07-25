Indian Navy chief attends Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade
Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff and Ambassador, Indian Embassy in Russia, at the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg, the Indian Navy said on Twitter.Indian Navys stealth frigate INS Tabar is part of the mobile column being reviewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, it added.
- Country:
- India
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Sunday attended the Russian Navy's 325th anniversary parade in St Petersburg, an official statement said.
Moreover, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tabar was part of the column of ships during the parade that were reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, it mentioned.
Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma also attended the parade on Sunday.
''The 325th Anniversary of the Russian Navy. Adm Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff and Ambassador, Indian Embassy in Russia, at the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg,'' the Indian Navy said on Twitter.
''Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar is part of the mobile column being reviewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin,'' it added. Tabar arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday on a five-day goodwill visit, which also includes bilateral professional interactions with the Russian Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy's 6 new indigenous submarines won't have indigenous AIP for prolonged underwater stay
Indian Navy receives 10th P-8I aircraft from Boeing
UK's carrier strike group enters Indian Ocean, to conduct wargame with Indian Navy
Indian Navy gets two MH-60R multi-role helicopters from US
UK's carrier strike group enters Indian Ocean, to conduct wargame with Indian Navy