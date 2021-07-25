Left Menu

Kargil Vijay Diwas's eve: CDS visits areas along LoC in Dras sector of Kargil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:10 IST
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat visited the areas long the Line of Control in Dras sector of Kargil district on Sunday, a day before Kargil Vijay Diwas, to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dras on Monday on 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the president from visiting Dras to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

The Indian Army said on Twitter on Sunday, ''General Bipin Rawat, CDS visited Dras sector along Line of Control and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.'' ''The CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

