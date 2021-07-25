Top Lebanese Sunni leaders say ex-pm Najib Mikati their choice to form new government
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
A club of former Lebanese Sunni premiers endorsed on Sunday the choice of former Prime Minister Najib Mekati to form a new government ahead of parliamentary consultations on Monday, a statement said.
In Lebanon's confessional political system, the post has to be held by a Sunni Muslim.
