UP Police SI arrested by Rajasthan ACB while taking bribe in Bharatpur

A Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector was arrested from neighbouring Rajasthans Bharatpur district where he had gone allegedly to take a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a person named in a case, officials said Sunday.Rajasthans Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB Director General B L Soni said SI Prem Pal Singh, posted with Magorra police station of Mathura Uttar Pradesh, had demanded the bribe from the complainant for not taking action against him in the FIR registered against him at his police station.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:39 IST
Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General B L Soni said SI Prem Pal Singh, posted with Magorra police station of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), had demanded the bribe from the complainant for not taking action against him in the FIR registered against him at his police station. The complainant is from Bharatpur district. Soni said the complaint was verified and a trap was laid on Sunday. A team of the ACB Bharatpur arrested the SI while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount, the ACB DG said. He has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

