COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 2

PTI | Panajii | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:05 IST
The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 2.

The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state.

''The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7 am, 2nd August 2021,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.

