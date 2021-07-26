Cop injured in militant attack in J&K’s Baramulla
A police constable was injured on Monday in a militant attack on the residence of a protected person in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Terrorists fired upon the residence of Fazal Ahmad at Chandoosa in Baramulla in the early hours of Monday, the officials said.
- Country:
- India
A police constable was injured on Monday in a militant attack on the residence of a protected person in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. ''Terrorists fired upon the residence of Fazal Ahmad at Chandoosa in Baramulla in the early hours of Monday,'' the officials said. One personal security guard of the politician identified as constable Altaf was injured in the firing, the officials said.
He was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Ahmad, brother of former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig, and his family were safe, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Muzaffar Baig
- Chandoosa
- Fazal Ahmad
- Baramulla
ALSO READ
Jammu IAF base attack: Security sources say 'pressure fuse' in bombs indicates role of Pak military
NIA carries out searches in Kashmir in connection with circulation of ISIS propaganda
NIA carries out searches in Kashmir in connection with case of propaganda circulated online by banned terror group ISIS: Spokesperson.
Jammu, Kashmir have separate issues: Abdullah on party unit’s proposal to delimitation panel
Police foil bid to smuggle arms into Kashmir