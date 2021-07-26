Left Menu

Cop injured in militant attack in J&K’s Baramulla

A police constable was injured on Monday in a militant attack on the residence of a protected person in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Terrorists fired upon the residence of Fazal Ahmad at Chandoosa in Baramulla in the early hours of Monday, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:34 IST
A police constable was injured on Monday in a militant attack on the residence of a protected person in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. ''Terrorists fired upon the residence of Fazal Ahmad at Chandoosa in Baramulla in the early hours of Monday,'' the officials said. One personal security guard of the politician identified as constable Altaf was injured in the firing, the officials said.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Ahmad, brother of former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig, and his family were safe, they said.

