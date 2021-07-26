China says U.S. is the 'inventor of coercive diplomacy' -foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:55 IST
The United States is the "inventor of coercive diplomacy", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng told U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.
The two are meeting in Tianjin.
The countermeasures China takes against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", Xie said.
