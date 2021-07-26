Olympics-Diving-Britain wins men's 10m synchronised platform gold
Britain's Thomas Daley and Matty Lee won gold in the men's 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Chinese duo Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen took silver, followed by Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).
