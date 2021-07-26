Olympics-Canoeing-Slovenia's Savsek wins canoe slalom gold
Slovenia's Benjamin Savsek won gold in the men's canoe slalom on Monday ahead of silver medal winner Lukas Rohan from the Czech Republic.
Germany's Sideris Tasiadis took bronze.
