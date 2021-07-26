Left Menu

Rajasthan: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated with wreath-laying ceremony at 'Prerna Sthal'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:29 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at all military stations of the South Western command of the Indian Army on Monday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistani forces in 1999.

South western Army Commander Lieutenant General AS Bhinder laid a wreath at 'Prerna Sthal' in Jaipur to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

He said the Army commander greeted all ranks of the command on the occasion and exhorted them to remain vigilant.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

