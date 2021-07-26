Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Kosovo's Gjakova wins gold medal in women's -57 kg

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 15:39 IST
Kosovo's Judoka Nora Gjakova won the Olympic gold medal in the women's -57 kg weight division on Monday, beating Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France in the final.

Bronze went to Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan and Jessica Klimkait of Canada, both winning their first Olympic medals.

