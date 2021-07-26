Raigad rains: Thane, Navi Mumbai civic bodies step up to help

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday started a drive to collect essential items to help those affected by the floods and landslide in Raigad district and asked people to donate generously.

The TMC, in a release, said people in Mahad-Poladpur, where Taliye village was flattened by a landslide, and other areas inundated after incessant rains required mineral water, clothes, towels, food items and grains, blankets, diapers, sanitary napkins, candles, torches etc.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said it had sent a team of 43 people as well as a group of 20 volunteers to Raigad for relief work.

