Man held for shooting dead minor daughter in suspected honour killing

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:52 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for killing his minor daughter in a village here in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Monday.

A country-made pistol used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession, they said.

The 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her father on Friday around 4 am in the village in the Bilsi area, they added.

''The girl was in love with a youth of the same village,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said.

Their neighbours told police that the victim's parents did not approve of her relationship with the boy.

Police are probing the case from all the angles.

