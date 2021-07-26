Left Menu

4 arrested for raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:21 IST
4 arrested for raping minor girl in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in front of her younger brother in a village here were arrested on Monday, police said.

In the incident that took place on Friday night at the girl's house when her parents were away, her brother was held at gunpoint by the accused, who made a video of the act to threaten the victim.

A case was registered against Rahib, Sahib, Arif and Maruf, who are residents of the same village, under Sections 452 (house-trespass), 505 (intent to incite), 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phugana police station and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021