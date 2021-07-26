Left Menu

Lebanon's Mikati secures majority to be nominated PM-desginate

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:40 IST
Lebanon's wealthy businessman Najib Mikati secured enough votes in parliamentary consultations on Monday to be nominated as the country's new prime minister designate.

Mikati got 73 votes out of 118 members of parliament. (Reporting By Laila Bassam, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

