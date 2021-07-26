Mexican president says Biden should make decision about Cuba embargo
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he thinks U.S. President Joe Biden should make a decision about the decades-long embargo against Cuba.
Cuban families should face fewer restrictions on receiving remittances, Lopez Obrador added, speaking at a regular news conference.
