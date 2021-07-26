Lebanon's PM-designate says he can form government to implement French plan

Lebanon's new prime minister-desginate Najib Mikati said on Monday he would work to form a government and implement a French plan to save the country from its crippling financial crisis.

"I don't have a magic wand and can't perform miracles... but I have studied the situation for a while and have international guarantees," Mikati said after he won a majority of votes in parliamentary consultations to be nominated.

Advertisement

France's plan includes a government of specialists capable of initiating enough reforms to attract foreign aid. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)