India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day three of the competitions here: Women's Hockey: ========== India lose 0-2 to Germany in Pool A fixture Table Tennis: ======== A Sharath Kamal beats Tigao Apolonia 4-2 in round two Manika Batra loses to Sofia Polcanova 0-4 in round three Sutirtha Mukherjee loses to Yu Fu 0-4 in round two Boxing: ===== Ashish Kumar loses to Erbieke Tuoheta 0-5 in round of 32 Swimming: ======= Sajan Prakash finishes 24th in Men's 200m Butterfly Fencing: ===== C A Bhavani Devi beats Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 in table of 64 C A Bhavani Devi loses to Manon Brunet 7-15 in table of 32 Archery: ===== India lose to South Korea 0-6 in quarterfinals India beat Kazakhstan 6-0 in pre-quarterfinals Tennis: ==== Sumit Nagal loses to Daniil Medvedev 2-6 1-6 in men's singles second round Badminton: ======= Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose to Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 13-21 12-21 in group match Shooting: ====== Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finishes 18th and Mairaj Ahmad Khan 25th in the men's skeet event.

