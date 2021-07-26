BRIEF-EMA Updates Guidance On Applying For A Rolling Review Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Or Treatment

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE ON APPLYING FOR A ROLLING REVIEW OF A COVID-19 VACCINE OR TREATMENT

Advertisement

* EMA: REVIEW IS REDUCED TO 150 DAYS (FROM 210 DAYS) OR LESS AFTER VALIDATION OF A COMPLETE APPLICATION

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)