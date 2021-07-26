Two labourers drown in pond in Odisha's Baripada

Two labourers drowned in a pond in Odisha's Baripada district on Monday afternoon while bathing, police said.

The incident took place at Nua Khariasahi village in the Khunta police station area when they were bathing after returning from working in the field, police said.

Advertisement

They were taken to the PRM Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Panchu Khandapatra (53) and Nakhia Dehuri (24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)