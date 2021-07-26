Left Menu

5 die, including deputy, in shootings at California home

PTI | Bakersfield | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:16 IST
5 die, including deputy, in shootings at California home
  • Country:
  • United States

A California sheriff's deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home, authorities said Monday.

The dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman, Kern County sheriff's Lt. Joel Swanson told The Associated Press.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy's name was not immediately released but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood was expected to hold a press conference to release further details.

According to initial reports, deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at the home came under fire but they were not harmed. A SWAT team was called in and its members were shot at as they approached the home, fatally wounding one of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021