5 die, including deputy, in shootings at California home
A California sheriff's deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home, authorities said Monday.
The dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman, Kern County sheriff's Lt. Joel Swanson told The Associated Press.
Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.
The slain deputy's name was not immediately released but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood was expected to hold a press conference to release further details.
According to initial reports, deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at the home came under fire but they were not harmed. A SWAT team was called in and its members were shot at as they approached the home, fatally wounding one of them.
