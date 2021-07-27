Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 workers dead, six hurt as under-construction iron structure collapses at cement plant

PTI | Balodabazar | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:13 IST
Two workers were killed and six others injured, four of them seriously, on Monday night when an under-construction iron structure meant to store bulk materials crashed at a cement plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm at Shree Cement Ltd located under the Suhela police station area when the construction of a silo, used to store bulk materials, was underway there, Balodabazar Superintendent of Police I K Elesela said.

The iron structure suddenly came down and some workers who were at the site trapped under it, he said.

“While two workers died in the incident, six other suffered injuries. All the injured have been admitted at a local hospital where condition of four of them stated to be serious,'' he said, adding the investigation is underway.

