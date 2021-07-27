Left Menu

UN says five peacekeepers injured in attack in northern Mali

Five U.N. peacekeepers were injured in an attack using an improvised explosive device in Malis restive north Monday, the United Nations said.U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a quick reaction force was immediately sent to the site in Aguelhok in the Kidal region and the wounded peacekeepers were taken to a hospital.No other details were immediately available.The attack came a day after the U.N. peacekeeping missions camp in Aguelhok experienced indirect fire, he said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-07-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 03:39 IST
UN says five peacekeepers injured in attack in northern Mali

Five U.N. peacekeepers were injured in an attack using an improvised explosive device in Mali's restive north Monday, the United Nations said.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a quick reaction force was immediately sent to the site in Aguelhok in the Kidal region and the wounded peacekeepers were taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

The attack came a day after the U.N. peacekeeping mission's camp in Aguelhok experienced indirect fire, he said. There were no reports of casualties or damage in Sunday's incident.

Mali has been trying to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.

Islamic extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali's northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation in 2013. However, the insurgents quickly regrouped in the desert and began launching frequent attacks on the Malian army and its allies fighting the insurgency.

The extremists have expanded their reach well into central Mali, where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups in the area.

Haq said U.N. peacekeeping helicopters and other assets dispersed armed combatants over the weekend before they were able to launch an attack in Bandiougou, in central Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021