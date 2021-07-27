Olympics-Softball-Canada win bronze by beating Mexico 3-2
Reuters | Yokohama | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:29 IST
Canada won the bronze medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating Mexico 3-2.
The United States play Japan for the gold medal later on Tuesday in a rematch of the final in 2008, when softball was last an Olympic sport.
