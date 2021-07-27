Disclosing names of people booked by Delhi Police under UAPA not in larger public interest: Govt
Disclosing names of people against whom the Delhi Police has registered cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act may ''not be in a larger public interest'' and may ''impact'' cases, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Delhi Police has registered nine cases under the law and arrested 34 people during 2020.
He was also asked about the names of the people against whom cases have been registered by police under this law during the period.
''Disclosure of further details of cases may not be in a larger public interest as the same may impact the cases,'' the minister said.
