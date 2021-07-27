German industrial park operator hopes to find people missing in blast alive
German industrial park operator Currenta said it hoped the four people still missing after an explosion in Leverkusen, which killed one person, will be found alive.
"We hope that we can rescue the missing people alive," Lars Friedrich, head of Chempark told a news conference.
