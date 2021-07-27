Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Medal tally

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 10 3 5 18 2 USA 9 7 8 24 3 China 9 5 7 21 4 ROC 7 7 4 18 5 Great Britain 4 5 3 12 6 Korea 3 2 5 10 7 Australia 3 1 5 9 8 Canada 2 3 3 8 9 France 2 2 3 7 10 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 39 India 0 1 0 1.

