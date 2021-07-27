Left Menu

Maha: Mentally challenged man commits suicide

A 21-year-old mentally-challenged man allegedly killed himself by jumping into a well here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The deceased Deepak Domale was living with his elder brother after the death of their parents, an official said, adding that he jumped into a well on Monday afternoon.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:06 IST
Maha: Mentally challenged man commits suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old mentally-challenged man allegedly killed himself by jumping into a well here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The deceased Deepak Domale was living with his elder brother after the death of their parents, an official said, adding that he jumped into a well on Monday afternoon. The exact cause behind the extreme step is not known, the official added. A case of accidental death was registered by MIDC police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021