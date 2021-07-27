Maha: Mentally challenged man commits suicide

A 21-year-old mentally-challenged man allegedly killed himself by jumping into a well here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The deceased Deepak Domale was living with his elder brother after the death of their parents, an official said, adding that he jumped into a well on Monday afternoon. The exact cause behind the extreme step is not known, the official added. A case of accidental death was registered by MIDC police.

