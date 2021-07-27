Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man rapes minor stepdaughter, arrested

The facts mentioned in the complaint were verified and an FIR was registered with the area police station the next day.The accused, who is the stepfather of the two minor victims, was arrested on July 24 and a chargesheet against him has been filed in a court, she said.SHO of the area police station Ravindra Kavia said the accused had raped the stepdaughter and attempted to rape her 6-year-old younger sister.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:44 IST
Rajasthan: Man rapes minor stepdaughter, arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter and attempted to rape another stepdaughter as well in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused within 24 hours and filed a chargesheet against him within three days, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said.

The district police received a complaint on July 22 through the legal services authority. The facts mentioned in the complaint were verified and an FIR was registered with the area police station the next day.

“The accused, who is the stepfather of the two minor victims, was arrested on July 24 and a chargesheet against him has been filed in a court,” she said.

SHO of the area police station Ravindra Kavia said the accused had raped the stepdaughter and attempted to rape her 6-year-old younger sister. The mother of the two girls does not live with the accused, who is a labourer and a liquor addict.

The accused is currently under judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021