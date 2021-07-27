Rajasthan: Man rapes minor stepdaughter, arrested

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped his 10-year-old stepdaughter and attempted to rape another stepdaughter as well in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused within 24 hours and filed a chargesheet against him within three days, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said.

Advertisement

The district police received a complaint on July 22 through the legal services authority. The facts mentioned in the complaint were verified and an FIR was registered with the area police station the next day.

“The accused, who is the stepfather of the two minor victims, was arrested on July 24 and a chargesheet against him has been filed in a court,” she said.

SHO of the area police station Ravindra Kavia said the accused had raped the stepdaughter and attempted to rape her 6-year-old younger sister. The mother of the two girls does not live with the accused, who is a labourer and a liquor addict.

The accused is currently under judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)