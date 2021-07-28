Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 00:38 IST
Kuwait on Tuesday said it will only allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad starting Aug. 1, the government communication office reported.
The statement excepted children under age 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who get a pregnancy proof certificate from authorities.
