Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-07-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 02:30 IST
Saudi Arabia affirms its confidence in Tunisian leadership -SPA
Saudi Arabia affirmed its confidence in Tunisia's leadership, saying it stands with everything that supports the security and stability of Tunisia, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The kingdom also said it respects everything related to Tunisian internal affairs and considers it a sovereign matter, SPA added. "Saudi Arabia affirms its confidence in the Tunisian leadership to overcome these circumstances and to achieve a decent life and prosperity for the brotherly Tunisian people."

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze Parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

