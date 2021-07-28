Saudi Arabia affirms its confidence in Tunisian leadership -SPA
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia affirmed its confidence in Tunisia's leadership, saying it stands with everything that supports the security and stability of Tunisia, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
The kingdom also said it respects everything related to Tunisian internal affairs and considers it a sovereign matter, SPA added. "Saudi Arabia affirms its confidence in the Tunisian leadership to overcome these circumstances and to achieve a decent life and prosperity for the brotherly Tunisian people."
Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze Parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Islamists
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Saudi Arabia
Saudi shops can stay open during prayer times -business group circular
Saudi's PIF in talks to buy stake in McLaren Group - Sky News
Puri conveys India's concerns over high oil prices to Saudi, UAE
Puri calls Saudi Arabia to convey concerns over high oil prices