Building collapses in Mumbai, fireman among 6 injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 09:43 IST
Six people, including a fireman, were injured after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in suburban Andheri shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

A portion on the north side of Mehta Babu Chawl near Salami hotel in Juhu Galli crashed around 12.30 am, he said. Five persons, including a senior citizen, from the building and a fireman from the rescue team were injured, the official said.

''Another 10 people were trapped on the first and second floors of the building and they all were safely rescued,'' he said. The six injured persons were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital.

Out of them, fireman Vishwas Rahate (51) was discharged after treatment.

The five others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, a civic official said.

Currently, four fire engines are at the site and work of clearing the debris is on with the help of civic and police personnel, the fire brigade official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

