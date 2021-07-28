Left Menu

US's Blinken says Taliban attacks in Afghanistan are not a good sign

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that violence carried out by the Taliban against the Afghan people was deeply troubling and not a good sign for the future of the country.

Blinken, who was in New Delhi for talks with Indian leaders, said the only path to peace in Afghanistan was through negotiations, and that all parties must take them seriously.

