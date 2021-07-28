Left Menu

District courts heard 74,15,989 cases from March 2020 till this June using digital system, LS told

During the same period, 97,21,491 cases were disposed of in all states and union territories through digital and physical hearing, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.The case disposal status by digital and physical hearing is however not separately maintained, he pointed out.Between March 2020 and June 2021, the district courts heard a total of 74,15,989 cases using the digital system...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:48 IST
District courts heard 74,15,989 cases from March 2020 till this June using digital system, LS told
  • Country:
  • India

Using digital system, district courts heard a total of 74,15,989 cases from March 2020, when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in the country, till June this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. During the same period, 97,21,491 cases were disposed of in all states and union territories through digital and physical hearing, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

The case disposal status by digital and physical hearing is however not separately maintained, he pointed out.

''Between March 2020 and June 2021, the district courts heard a total of 74,15,989 cases using the digital system... During the same period, a total of 97,21,491 cases were disposed of in all states and UTs by digital and physical hearing,'' the minister said.

Disposal of cases is within the domain of the judiciary, he said adding the Union government is committed to speedy disposal of cases and reduction in pendency of cases to improve access to justice in line with the mandate under Article 39A of the Constitution. The National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms, established by the central government, has adopted many strategic initiatives, including improving infrastructure for judicial officers of district and subordinate courts and leveraging Information and Communication Technology for better justice delivery, Rijiju said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021