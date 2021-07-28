Left Menu

Illegal mining scam: CBI carries out searches at 15 locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:55 IST
Illegal mining scam: CBI carries out searches at 15 locations
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI carried out searches at 15 locations on Wednesday in connection with illegal mining in Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in West Bengal, the agency said.

''The searches include at the premises of then officials of ECL, including then two general managers (present and one retired), manager (security), inspector (security) and colliery agent etc.,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

He said cash amounting to around Rs 20 lakh, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the premises of the incumbent general manager.

Property documents, locker keys and incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the other accused, Joshi added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a case on November 27, 2020 against six named accused as well as unidentified persons on allegations of illegal mining and theft of coal in the leasehold areas of ECL, Asansol and its adjoining private land, the agency spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the scam ran into crores of rupees.

''Searches were earlier conducted at more than 100 places in various states. One private person was earlier arrested during investigation. The investigation is continuing,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021