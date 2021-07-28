U.S. imposes fresh Syria-related sanctions -Treasury website

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed fresh Syria-related sanctions on several individuals and entities, according to the Treasury's website, increasing pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The United States blacklisted eight individuals and 10 entities in separate counterterrorism and Syria-related actions taken on Wednesday, including branches of the Syrian general and military intelligence, according to the website.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)