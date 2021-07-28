U.S. imposes fresh Syria-related sanctions -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed fresh Syria-related sanctions on several individuals and entities, according to the Treasury's website, increasing pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The United States blacklisted eight individuals and 10 entities in separate counterterrorism and Syria-related actions taken on Wednesday, including branches of the Syrian general and military intelligence, according to the website.
