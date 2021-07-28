Left Menu

8 BKU members booked for obstructing UP govt publicity vehicle in Muzaffarnagar

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked eight BKU members for allegedly blocking a BJP government publicity vehicle, misbehaving with its driver and passing contemptuous remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said Wednesday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked eight BKU members for allegedly blocking a BJP government publicity vehicle, misbehaving with its driver and passing contemptuous remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said Wednesday. The mini truck, which also had posters of Modi and Adityanath, was allegedly intercepted Tuesday by protesting Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members at a toll plaza in the district's Chapar village on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, they said.

SHO Prem Prakash Sharma said police have registered a case against the BKU activists under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentionally insulting somebody), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint file by driver Nitin Kumar.

The protesting members allegedly forced the drive to return and also ''insulted'' senior BJP leaders including PM Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath by passing contemptuous remarks, the SHO said. BJP workers also staged a protest and demanded action against the BKU members.

